Valiant Communications standalone net profit rises 207.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Valiant Communications rose 207.37% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.71% to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.609.5331.8418.364.571.813.961.272.920.95