Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 23.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.30% to Rs 61.61 croreNet profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 23.01% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.30% to Rs 61.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales61.6163.71 -3 OPM %15.2213.14 -PBDT9.077.65 19 PBT7.836.38 23 NP5.884.78 23
