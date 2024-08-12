Valson Industries standalone net profit declines 79.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.80% to Rs 28.62 crore

Net profit of Valson Industries declined 79.17% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.80% to Rs 28.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.28.6232.823.213.200.660.820.020.200.050.24