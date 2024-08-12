Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.41% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net profit of Quest Capital Markets rose 18.18% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.441.4292.3692.961.471.321.471.321.170.99