Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net loss of Savani Financials reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.180.03-811.110-1.560-1.590-1.590