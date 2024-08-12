Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet loss of Savani Financials reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.03 500 OPM %-811.110 -PBDT-1.560 0 PBT-1.590 0 NP-1.590 0
