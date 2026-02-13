Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 3.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.21% to Rs 44.06 crore

Net profit of Mohit Paper Mills rose 3.88% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 44.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.44.0644.6014.059.174.405.552.333.102.682.58

