Vantage Knowledge Academy edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Vantage Knowledge Academy added 2.79% to Rs 215.40 after the company announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 7 January 2024, to consider a proposal for bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.

At the same meeting, the board will also consider a proposal for payment of interim dividend on the equity shares of the company.

Vantage Knowledge Academy is a publicly listed education management company dedicated to creating innovative learning solutions.

The companys net profit surged 207.14% to Rs 0.86 crore on a 67.14% increase in revenue to Rs 1.17 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

 

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

