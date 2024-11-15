Uma Exports consolidated net profit declines 42.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.51% to Rs 375.90 croreNet profit of Uma Exports declined 42.42% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.51% to Rs 375.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 285.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales375.90285.84 32 OPM %0.200.89 -PBDT0.370.42 -12 PBT0.190.34 -44 NP0.190.33 -42
