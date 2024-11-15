Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 332.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 110.57 croreNet profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 332.50% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 110.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales110.57108.68 2 OPM %7.454.32 -PBDT5.571.75 218 PBT4.971.17 325 NP3.460.80 333
