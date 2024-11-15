Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 29.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.06% to Rs 473.73 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Sugars declined 29.79% to Rs 34.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.06% to Rs 473.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 600.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales473.73600.13 -21 OPM %14.2415.40 -PBDT67.1486.97 -23 PBT53.0372.61 -27 NP34.2748.81 -30
