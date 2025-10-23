Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gold loan stocks correct as bullion cools off from record highs

Gold loan stocks correct as bullion cools off from record highs

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Shares of gold loan companies slipped on Thursday as gold prices extended their decline from record levels amid profit booking in global bullion markets.

Muthoot Finance dropped 4.43%, while Manappuram Finance fell 2.15%.

The weakness in gold prices, which dipped toward the $4,000-an-ounce mark globally, typically pressures gold financiers as collateral values shrink, affecting lending margins.

The steep decline in gold prices is driven by profit-taking, a stronger U.S. dollar, easing geopolitical tensions, and optimism around U.S.-China trade talks. Despite the recent pullback, gold remains up about 55% so far this year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Unilever gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 2,694 cr

Hindustan Unilever gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 2,694 cr

NHPC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

NHPC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

Union Bank of India soars 1.44%

Union Bank of India soars 1.44%

Bank of India up for third straight session

Bank of India up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon