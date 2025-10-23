Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NHPC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

NHPC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

NHPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 85.91, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.87% rally in NIFTY and a 10.28% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

NHPC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 85.91, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 26075.95. The Sensex is at 85137.02, up 0.84%.NHPC Ltd has eased around 0.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35644.15, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 121.21 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 86.11, down 0.24% on the day. NHPC Ltd jumped 7.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.87% rally in NIFTY and a 10.28% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 27.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

