Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services inks agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services inks agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into an agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution.

Under the agreement, Zaggle will provide its Fleet Program to Megha City Gas Distribution. The contract is set to be executed over a period of five years.

The company clarified that no promoter, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in Megha City Gas Distribution and that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment, offering spend management solutions and SaaS products such as tax and payroll software. The company has a diversified user base, a broad network of touchpoints, and ranks among the largest issuers of prepaid cards in India through its banking partnerships.

 

The company's standalone net profit surged 54.8% to Rs 25.88 crore on a 31.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 331.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aurobindo Pharma gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary in Chile

Aurobindo Pharma gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary in Chile

Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 3.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 3.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Netflix Plunge and Trade Tensions Drag Nasdaq, Dow, and S&P 500 Lower

Netflix Plunge and Trade Tensions Drag Nasdaq, Dow, and S&P 500 Lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon