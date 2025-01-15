Business Standard

Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

360 ONE WAM Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 January 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd spiked 6.03% to Rs 488.45 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 85169 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8211 shares in the past one month.

 

360 ONE WAM Ltd surged 5.44% to Rs 1187.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15364 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15455 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd soared 5.32% to Rs 6528.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29368 shares in the past one month.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd advanced 5.24% to Rs 1245.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19563 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9168 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd added 5.20% to Rs 767.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18137 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

