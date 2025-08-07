Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR Inox gains as Q1 losses narrow

PVR Inox gains as Q1 losses narrow

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

PVR Inox rose 2.40% to Rs 1,060.20 after the company posted a sharp reduction in losses for the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26).

The cinema exhibitor reported a net loss after minority interest of Rs 54 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a significantly wider loss of Rs 178.70 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net sales rose 23.38% year-on-year to Rs 1,469.10 crore, up from Rs 1,190.70 crore in Q1 FY25.

Despite reporting a loss before tax (PBT) of Rs 70.30 crore, this marks a substantial improvement over the Rs 238.10 crore loss in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA jumped 53.35% year-on-year to Rs 429.70 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

On the expense side, total expenditure rose 14.13% to Rs 1,071.90 crore. Depreciation costs remained steady at Rs 308.50 crore, while interest expenses eased by 6.22% to Rs 191.40 crore.

Operating metrics also painted a positive picture. Patron visits rose 12% YoY to 34 million, while the Average Ticket Price (ATP) increased 8% YoY to Rs 254. The company recorded its highest-ever F&B spend per head at Rs 148, up 10% YoY, and also achieved its highest Q1 ad revenue post-pandemic, at Rs 109.6 crore, marking a 17% YoY growth.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

India hit with 50% tariffs: How countries are reacting to Trump's trade war

pakistan Flag

At least 2 killed, 14 injured in blast in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low; down 650 pts; Nifty below 24,400; Metal, OMCs drag

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen slip up to 5%. Why shrimp stocks under pressure?

IPO

BLT Logistics IPO oversubscribed 504x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Meanwhile, net debt stood at Rs 891.5 crore, a 38% reduction since the merger.

As of now, PVR Inox operates 353 cinemas with 1,745 screens across 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

Looking ahead, the company expects the remainder of FY26 to benefit from a well-paced and diverse film release calendar.

Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR Inox, said, "FY26 has begun on a positive note, with Q1 delivering healthy growth across key operating and financial metrics. The momentum has been supported by a well-performing and steady content slate, giving us confidence in the year ahead. With a robust pipeline of films across Hindi, Hollywood, and Regional cinema, we expect FY26 to be a strong year for the exhibition business. Our focus remains on delighting audiences through innovative initiatives, sustaining cost discipline, and continuing to build long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fortis Healthcare hits all-time high after Q1 PAT climbs 57% YoY to Rs 260 cr

Fortis Healthcare hits all-time high after Q1 PAT climbs 57% YoY to Rs 260 cr

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; oil & gas shares tumble for 3rd day

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; oil & gas shares tumble for 3rd day

Fineotex Chemical commences new manufacturing facility

Fineotex Chemical commences new manufacturing facility

EUR/USD gains for third session, firm retail sales data from Eurozone boosts sentiments

EUR/USD gains for third session, firm retail sales data from Eurozone boosts sentiments

Transrail Lighting hits all-time high after PAT more than doubles to Rs 106 crore

Transrail Lighting hits all-time high after PAT more than doubles to Rs 106 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon