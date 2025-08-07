Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SKF India slumps as Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 118 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

SKF India slipped 4.39% to Rs 4,576.20 after the firm reported a 25.62% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.21 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 158.93 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 6.38% year on year to Rs 1,283.2 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax for the first quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 25.16 crore, registering a 25.16% decline from Rs 159.60 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose by 10.25% YoY to Rs 1,138.5 crore in the fisrt quarter og FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 307.70 crore (up 1.79% YoY) and employee benefit expense was at Rs 99.70 crore (up 14.82% YoY) during the period under review.

 

SKF India, a subsidiary of the global SKF Group, manufactures bearings and related components at its facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

