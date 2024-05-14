Varun Beverages Ltd up for third consecutive session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1520.95, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 95.17% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% jump in NIFTY and a 11.63% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1520.95, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. Varun Beverages Ltd has gained around 10.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55340.7, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 102.63 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

