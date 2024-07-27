Vasa Denticity standalone net profit rises 34.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.02% to Rs 54.06 croreNet profit of Vasa Denticity rose 34.12% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.02% to Rs 54.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales54.0635.56 52 OPM %8.589.20 -PBDT4.963.38 47 PBT4.593.16 45 NP3.422.55 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content