Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mallcom (India) rose 0.12% to Rs 8.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.37% to Rs 102.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.102.3894.4713.9914.9913.6013.9411.5011.538.538.52