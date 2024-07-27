Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.37% to Rs 102.38 croreNet profit of Mallcom (India) rose 0.12% to Rs 8.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.37% to Rs 102.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales102.3894.47 8 OPM %13.9914.99 -PBDT13.6013.94 -2 PBT11.5011.53 0 NP8.538.52 0
