Eyantra Ventures standalone net profit rises 1925.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 4.95 croreNet profit of Eyantra Ventures rose 1925.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.951.65 200 OPM %17.173.03 -PBDT0.870.05 1640 PBT0.870.05 1640 NP0.810.04 1925
