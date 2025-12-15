Monday, December 15, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vascon Engineers gains after bagging construction order worth Rs 260-cr in Navi Mumbai

Vascon Engineers gains after bagging construction order worth Rs 260-cr in Navi Mumbai

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Vascon Engineers added 3.88% to Rs 47.09 after the company received an order from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for the construction of a super speciatly hospital in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

The said order is valued at Rs 260.09 crore and it is expected to be completed within 36 months.

Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development.

The company reported 10.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.43 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 compared with Rs 10.31 crore in Q2 Sept 2024. Net sales climbed 12.9% YoY to Rs 225.63 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

