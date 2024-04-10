Vedanta Ltd up for fifth session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 368.5, up 9.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.11% in last one year as compared to a 28.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 59.13% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 368.5, up 9.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 22702.4. The Sensex is at 74861.64, up 0.24%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 33.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8894.4, up 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 563.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 370.5, up 9.26% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 35.11% in last one year as compared to a 28.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 59.13% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 6.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News