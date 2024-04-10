Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vedanta Ltd up for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 368.5, up 9.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.11% in last one year as compared to a 28.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 59.13% spurt in the Nifty Metal.
Vedanta Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 368.5, up 9.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 22702.4. The Sensex is at 74861.64, up 0.24%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 33.83% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8894.4, up 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 563.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.63 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 370.5, up 9.26% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 35.11% in last one year as compared to a 28.1% spurt in NIFTY and a 59.13% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 6.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vedanta Ltd spurts 0.71%, rises for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd up for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.56%, up for five straight sessions

Sensex gains 207 pts; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.72%

ICICI Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

INR hits two week high against US dollar

Nifty above 22,700 level; media shares advance

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on launching first property in Nepal

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon