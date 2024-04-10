Sensex (    %)
                             
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Ramco Systems Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, Foods & Inns Ltd and Burnpur Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 April 2024.
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 67.44 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 25073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9236 shares in the past one month.
Ramco Systems Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 341.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6219 shares in the past one month.
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd surged 16.94% to Rs 180.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13495 shares in the past one month.
Foods & Inns Ltd added 11.01% to Rs 158.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38475 shares in the past one month.
Burnpur Cement Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 6.71. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

