Vedavaag Systems standalone net profit declines 49.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.37% to Rs 17.42 crore

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 49.25% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.37% to Rs 17.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17.4219.2211.7717.791.853.241.232.741.022.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News