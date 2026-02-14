Aris International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Aris International reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.050.02100.0000.0500.0500.050

Powered by Capital Market - Live News