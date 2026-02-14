Aris International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Aris International reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.050.02 150 OPM %100.000 -PBDT0.050 0 PBT0.050 0 NP0.050 0
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:11 AM IST