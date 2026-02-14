Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 1.55 croreNet profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 28.57% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.551.29 20 OPM %16.1339.53 -PBDT0.640.60 7 PBT0.630.60 5 NP0.450.35 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 72.92% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:11 AM IST