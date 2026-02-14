Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 28.57% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.551.2916.1339.530.640.600.630.600.450.35

