Veefin Solutions establishes regional base in Nigeria

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Veefin Solutions announced the establishment of its regional base in Nigeria, marking a major milestone in its strategic international expansion.

This move positions Veefin to leverage its deep expertise in the BFSI sector and extensive partner ecosystem to scale the distribution of its technology solutions across key African markets. With an on ground presence, the company will strengthen its regional operations, enabling more effective business development and client engagement.

Nigeria will serve as Veefin's operational hub for Africa, offering closer proximity to leading financial institutions and enhancing the company's ability to execute growth initiatives in the region. This expansion reflects Veefin's global vision of building world-class digital lending infrastructure and meeting the rising demand for technology-driven financial services in emerging markets.

 

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

