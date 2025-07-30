Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J K Cements commences commercial production of LC-3 cement

J K Cements commences commercial production of LC-3 cement

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
J K Cements has commenced the commercial production and dispatch of portland calcined clay limestone cement (LC-3) at JK Cement Works Mangrol, Dist: Chittorgarh, Rajasthan State (a Unit of JK Cement).

LC-3, produced under IS 181 89:2023 and certified by BIS, reduces CO: emissions by up to 40% versus Ordinary Portland Cement, reinforcing the Company's commitment to sustainability and climate-conscious construction practices. The LC-3 is targeted to serve marquee infrastructure projects in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of India. This launch represents a significant step towards achieving the Company's sustainability strategy built on four pillars: Decarbonization, Circular Economy, Resource Efficiency, and Sustainable Innovation. Its material composition makes it unique from other existing cement, which having Clinker-50%, Calcined-30% and Limestone-15%. This launch is expected to benefit the Company financially in the long run.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 169 cr in FY26

Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 169 cr in FY26

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

IMF upgrades India's growth estimate, sees strong consumption growth

IMF upgrades India's growth estimate, sees strong consumption growth

Tata Motors drops amid reports of $4.5 billion bid for Italy's Iveco

Tata Motors drops amid reports of $4.5 billion bid for Italy's Iveco

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon