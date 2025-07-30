Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Birla Corporation Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd and Zen Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2025.

Birla Corporation Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd and Zen Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2025.

Redington Ltd crashed 7.66% to Rs 265.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95497 shares in the past one month.

 

Birla Corporation Ltd tumbled 6.54% to Rs 1413. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9688 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd lost 6.49% to Rs 343.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29937 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

'Conduct lacks confidence': SC reserves verdict in Justice Varma case

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock Market LIVE: L&T, HDFC Bank lift Sensex 220pts; Nifty at 24,850; SMIDs dip; Nifty Auto down 1%

Australian rocket

First Australian-made rocket crashes 14 seconds after lift-off attempt

smartphones

India's smartphone market dials 8% volume growth in Q2 2025: Report

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Axiscades secures ₹600 crore defence orders for indigenous platforms

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 617.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27737 shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 1523.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32999 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

IMF upgrades India's growth estimate, sees strong consumption growth

IMF upgrades India's growth estimate, sees strong consumption growth

Tata Motors drops amid reports of $4.5 billion bid for Italy's Iveco

Tata Motors drops amid reports of $4.5 billion bid for Italy's Iveco

Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon