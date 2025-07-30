Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 169 cr in FY26

Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 169 cr in FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Firstsource Solutions advanced 1.32% to Rs 334.95 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 25.2% to Rs 169.33 crore on a 24.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,220.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 27.48% YoY to Rs 213.23 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expense jumped 23.72% year on year to Rs 2,011.25 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 1,320.70 crore (up 17.21% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 549.86 crore (up 39.41% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 347.1 crore in Q1 FY26, registering growth of 28.6% as compared with Rs 269.9 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 15.7% in Q1 FY26 as against 15.1% in Q1 FY25.

 

In dollar terms, the revenue stood at $259 million, registering a growth of 20.7% YoY. On constant currency terms, revenue was at 1.6% QoQ and 19.2% YoY.

The companys employee strength stood at 34,495 at the end of Q1 FY26. Offshore and nearshore hires accounted for 80% of gross additions. The attrition rate declined further to 28.9%, marking a 13 percentage point improvement over the past eight quarters.

Also Read

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

'Conduct lacks confidence': SC reserves verdict in Justice Varma case

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock Market LIVE: L&T, HDFC Bank lift Sensex 220pts; Nifty at 24,850; SMIDs dip; Nifty Auto down 1%

Australian rocket

First Australian-made rocket crashes 14 seconds after lift-off attempt

smartphones

India's smartphone market dials 8% volume growth in Q2 2025: Report

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Axiscades secures ₹600 crore defence orders for indigenous platforms

Looking ahead, the company now expects revenue to grow between 13% and 15% in FY26, in constant currency termsslightly raising the lower end of its earlier forecast of 12% to 15%. This estimate doesnt factor in any potential boost from Pastdue Credit Solutions, as that deal is still awaiting regulatory approval. The company also continues to target an EBIT margin of 11.25% to 12% for the full year.

Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource Solutions, said, Weve begun FY26 on a positive note, building on the momentum of a breakthrough FY25. The consistent cadence of large, high-quality deal wins quarter after quarter underscores our ability to deliver impact at scalepowered by AI, deep domain expertise, and agile operations.

Our differentiated UnBPO approach, coupled with a focus on nonlinear, multi-tower engagements, continues to fuel sustainable growth, even in a volatile macro environment. With AI now embedded at the heart of our delivery through the Firstsource relAI suite and Agentic AI Studio, I am confident that our people, platforms, and partnerships will continue to power meaningful outcomes for our clients and stakeholders.

Firstsource Solutions is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Redington Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

IMF upgrades India's growth estimate, sees strong consumption growth

IMF upgrades India's growth estimate, sees strong consumption growth

Tata Motors drops amid reports of $4.5 billion bid for Italy's Iveco

Tata Motors drops amid reports of $4.5 billion bid for Italy's Iveco

Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon