Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

Kenrik Industries forays into jewellery segment

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Kenrik Industries has commenced operations of a new unit under the name "Shivani Jewels" for the purpose of wholesale and retail jewelry trading at the following location:

11-R B Chambers, 2nd Floor, Khetarpalpole, Manekchowk, Ahmedabad - 380001, Gujarat.

This unit is established as part of the Company's strategic expansion into the jewellery segment and is expected to enhance the business prospects and contribute to the overall growth of the Company.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

