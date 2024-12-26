Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ventive Hospitality IPO ends with 9.82x subscription

Ventive Hospitality IPO ends with 9.82x subscription

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 14.17 crore shares as against 1.44 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ventive Hospitality received bids for 14,17,23,907 shares as against 1,44,34,453 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 9.82 times.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 13.87 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 9.08 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 5.94 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 20 December 2024 and it closed on 24 December 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 610 and 643 per share.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 1600 crore. Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 1400 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

 

Ahead of the IPO, Ventive Hospitality on Thursday, 19 December 2024, raised Rs 719.54 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.11 crore shares at Rs 643 each to 26 anchor investors.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades flat around 78,450; Financials, FMCG, IT, Metal weigh

IND vs AUS 4th Test

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test Day 1: Akash Deep strikes with new ball; Carey out

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Newgen stock surges 8% to hit new high on $2.27-mn deal win; up 46% in Dec

malls

Raymond Lifestyle up 3% as Motilal Oswal reiterates 'Buy'; 49% upside eyed

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to distribute 5.8 million property cards under Panchayati Raj

Ventive Hospitality (VHL) is a hospitality asset owner with a primary focus on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments. All of its hospitality assets are operated by or franchised from global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor, and Atmosphere. VHL is a joint venture between Panchshil Realty and Blackstone.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 137.83 crore and sales of Rs 846.44 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vantage Knowledge Academy edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

Vantage Knowledge Academy edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

Ola Electric rises on opening 3,200 new stores

Ola Electric rises on opening 3,200 new stores

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Comrade Appliances gains on bagging Rs 14.88-cr order from Reliance Retail

Comrade Appliances gains on bagging Rs 14.88-cr order from Reliance Retail

Goa Carbon temporarily shuts Goa unit

Goa Carbon temporarily shuts Goa unit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon