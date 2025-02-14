Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 64.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 64.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Sales decline 5.44% to Rs 63.33 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 64.33% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.44% to Rs 63.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 66.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales63.3366.97 -5 OPM %22.5637.93 -PBDT10.7324.18 -56 PBT8.7022.46 -61 NP5.8016.26 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nyssa Corporation consolidated net profit declines 39.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Nyssa Corporation consolidated net profit declines 39.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.79 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.79 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 39.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 39.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Vijay Solvex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vijay Solvex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon