Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 686.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 131.90 croreNet profit of Venus Remedies rose 686.89% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 131.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales131.90108.61 21 OPM %7.6610.37 -PBDT18.7812.83 46 PBT12.606.85 84 NP9.601.22 687
