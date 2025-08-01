Friday, August 01, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 686.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 686.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 131.90 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies rose 686.89% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 131.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales131.90108.61 21 OPM %7.6610.37 -PBDT18.7812.83 46 PBT12.606.85 84 NP9.601.22 687

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
