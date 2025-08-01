Mangalam Worldwide standalone net profit rises 69.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 275.73 croreNet profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 69.06% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 275.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 229.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales275.73229.15 20 OPM %5.735.05 -PBDT12.048.13 48 PBT9.836.28 57 NP10.115.98 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content