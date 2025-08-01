Standard Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 739.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 631.66% to Rs 58.46 croreNet profit of Standard Capital Markets rose 739.43% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 631.66% to Rs 58.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales58.467.99 632 OPM %90.9387.61 -PBDT21.692.58 741 PBT21.142.53 736 NP14.691.75 739
