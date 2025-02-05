Business Standard

Venus Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Venus Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, BEML Land Assets Ltd and Repro India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 February 2025.

Venus Remedies Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 348.6 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2333 shares in the past one month.

 

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd spiked 14.14% to Rs 107.78. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd soared 13.65% to Rs 159. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67230 shares in the past one month.

BEML Land Assets Ltd exploded 13.45% to Rs 236.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4522 shares in the past one month.

Repro India Ltd advanced 11.58% to Rs 560. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3197 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Torrent Power gains after Q3 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 479 cr; declares dividend of Rs 14/sh

Allocation for Textiles Ministry up 19%, Cotton Mission to boost productivity

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Quick Heal declines after PAT drops 99% YoY in Q3 FY25

Amit Shah chairs high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

