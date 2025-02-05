Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allocation for Textiles Ministry up 19%, Cotton Mission to boost productivity

Allocation for Textiles Ministry up 19%, Cotton Mission to boost productivity

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
The Union Budget 2025-26 was presented by the Union Finance Minister on February 1, 2025. The Budget announced an outlay of Rs. 5272 crores (Budget Estimates) for the Ministry of Textiles for 2025-26. This is an increase of 19 percent over budget estimates of 2024-25 (Rs. 4417.03 crore). To address the challenges of stagnant cotton productivity, Union Budget 2025-26 has announced a five year Cotton Mission to increase cotton productivity especially extra-long staple varieties. Science & Technology support will be provided to farmers under this Mission. By boosting domestic productivity, this initiative will stabilise raw material availability, reduce import dependence and enhance the global competitiveness of Indias textile sector, where 80% of capacity is driven by MSMEs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Torrent Power gains after Q3 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 479 cr; declares dividend of Rs 14/sh

Torrent Power gains after Q3 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 479 cr; declares dividend of Rs 14/sh

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Quick Heal declines after PAT drops 99% YoY in Q3 FY25

Quick Heal declines after PAT drops 99% YoY in Q3 FY25

Amit Shah chairs high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah chairs high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

Dollar index retreats below 108 mark

Dollar index retreats below 108 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon