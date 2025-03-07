Friday, March 07, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Veranda Learning gains on inking MoU with IIT Madras

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Veranda Learning Solutions rose 1.58% to Rs 244.70 after the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to develop competitive exam preparation courses.

The partnership will deliver these courses through the SWAYAM Plus platform, a digital learning initiative by Indias Ministry of Education in collaboration with IIT Madras. The initial offerings are scheduled to launch in the coming months, with plans to expand into other educational domains later.

Emphasizing outreach to Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, this initiative will equip students with the tools necessary to achieve their academic and career goals.

 

Prof. R. Sarathi, dean of planning at IIT Madras, stated, "SWAYAM Plus is designed to make quality education accessible to all, and this collaboration with Veranda Learning will enhance the learning experience for thousands of students across domains."

Rajesh Pankaj, chief program officer of Veranda Learning, said, "At Veranda Learning, we are committed to bridging the education divide by making quality learning accessible to all. Partnering with SWAYAM Plus enables us to extend our expertise to a broader audience, ensuring that aspirants across India receive high-quality courses across domains."

Veranda Learning Solutions, part of the Kalpathi AGS Group, is a publicly listed education technology company that offers a bouquet of training programs for competitive exam preparation, including state public service commission, banking, insurance, railways, IAS, and CA, as well as a slew of professional skilling and upskilling programs.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 193.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, compared to a net loss of Rs 17.26 crore in the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 99.15 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Q3 FY24.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

