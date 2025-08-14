Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veronica Production standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Veronica Production standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 943.75% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net profit of Veronica Production rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 943.75% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.670.16 944 OPM %4.1918.75 -PBDT0.070.03 133 PBT0.070.03 133 NP0.070.02 250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vishal Mega Mart posts over 37% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; store count rises to 717

Vishal Mega Mart posts over 37% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; store count rises to 717

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 93.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Avance Technologies standalone net profit rises 35.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Avance Technologies standalone net profit rises 35.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 155.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 155.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Adhata Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Adhata Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon