Veronica Production standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 943.75% to Rs 1.67 croreNet profit of Veronica Production rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 943.75% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.670.16 944 OPM %4.1918.75 -PBDT0.070.03 133 PBT0.070.03 133 NP0.070.02 250
