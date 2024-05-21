Vidli Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 89.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.29% to Rs 8.55 croreNet profit of Vidli Restaurants declined 89.13% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.29% to Rs 8.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.12% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 29.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
