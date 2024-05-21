Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 243.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 423.07 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 148.60% to Rs 96.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.25% to Rs 1690.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1417.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 243.20% to Rs 28.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 423.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 363.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.