Suyog Telematics standalone net profit rises 24.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.62% to Rs 45.36 croreNet profit of Suyog Telematics rose 24.37% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 45.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.71% to Rs 63.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.99% to Rs 166.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
