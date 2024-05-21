Business Standard
Suyog Telematics standalone net profit rises 24.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 18.62% to Rs 45.36 crore
Net profit of Suyog Telematics rose 24.37% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 45.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.71% to Rs 63.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.99% to Rs 166.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45.3638.24 19 166.61143.64 16 OPM %62.8563.23 -70.4364.63 - PBDT26.8320.15 33 105.5085.43 23 PBT16.3310.49 56 71.4059.00 21 NP15.7212.64 24 63.3146.31 37
First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

