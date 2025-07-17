Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd, MIRC Electronics Ltd, Le Travenues Technology Ltd and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 July 2025.
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd, MIRC Electronics Ltd, Le Travenues Technology Ltd and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 July 2025.
Viji Finance Ltd surged 19.92% to Rs 3.13 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44995 shares in the past one month.
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd soared 17.76% to Rs 101.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55601 shares in the past one month.
MIRC Electronics Ltd spiked 14.90% to Rs 18.97. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.
Also Read
Le Travenues Technology Ltd jumped 14.18% to Rs 204.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.12 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd rose 11.01% to Rs 616.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68097 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2929 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content