India-Argentina eye deepening bilateral cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors

India-Argentina eye deepening bilateral cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

The second Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Agriculture between India and Argentina was held yesterday, with the Indian Co-chair, Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, joining the session virtually. The meeting was co-chaired by Sergio Iraeta, Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, from the Argentina side. Both sides underscored the significance of the meeting as a key milestone in deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors.

Devesh Chaturvedi, highlighted that Argentina is a crucial partner for India. He said that the partnership between both the countries is rooted in a spirit of collaboration-sharing knowledge, technologies, and best practices that benefit both the nations. He emphasized that opportunity exists in areas such as agricultural mechanization, pest control, climate-resilient agriculture, and joint research.

 

Sergio Iraeta, underscored Argentina's commitment to strengthening its valued partnership with India. He highlighted Argentina's strong interest in deepening cooperation in key areas such as agricultural mechanization, genome editing, and plant breeding technologies among others. He further emphasized that both countries, with their rich agricultural experience, have the potential to complement each other in enhancing productivity, promoting mechanization, and improving farmers' welfare.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

