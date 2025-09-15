Monday, September 15, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vikram Solar wins 200 MW solar modules order from AB Energia

Vikram Solar wins 200 MW solar modules order from AB Energia

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Vikram Solar has announced a major order of 200 MW high-efficiency solar modules from AB Energia, a specialist in end-to-end EPC solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The modules, rated at 590 Wp and above will be deployed across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, three solar-progressive states that are accelerating their clean energy adoption.

As part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced M10R N-Type TOPCon modules, designed for superior performance, reliability, and higher energy yield. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in September 2025 and will continue through early 2026.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

