India's forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.26 billion

India's forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.26 billion

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Indias forex reserves were up by $4.03 billion to $698.2 6billion in week ending September 5, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

For the week ended September 5, foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, were up by $0.54 billion to $584.47 billion, the RBI data showed.

Gold reserves were up by $3.53 billion, standing at $90.29 billion during the reporting week. Meanwhile, SDRs in the last week were down by $34 million to reach at $18.74 billion.

Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $2 million to stand at $4.75 billion, as per the data.

 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

