Vikran Engineering standalone net profit rises 339.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 176.29 croreNet profit of Vikran Engineering rose 339.42% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 176.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales176.29159.24 11 OPM %14.438.03 -PBDT10.383.82 172 PBT9.793.04 222 NP9.142.08 339
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content