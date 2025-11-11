Bajaj Finance standalone net profit declines 24.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.41% to Rs 16893.09 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finance declined 24.28% to Rs 4250.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5613.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 16893.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14146.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16893.0914146.54 19 OPM %66.2266.33 -PBDT5944.834842.27 23 PBT5703.284646.61 23 NP4250.775613.71 -24
