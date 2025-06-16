Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vimta Labs allots Equity Shares

Vimta Labs allots Equity Shares

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Under Bonus Issue

Vimta Labs has approved the allotted 2,22,52,784 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares on 14th June 2025, in the ratio of One (1) equity share for every One (1) equity share, to the eligible Members whose names appear in the register of Members/list of beneficial owners as on 13th June 2025, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

Dr Reddys Laboratories allots Equity shares

Stock Alert: NTPC, Arkade Developers, ITC, Spicejet, Sun Pharma, Syngene Intl

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; realty shares rally for 2nd day

Nifty trades above 24,900 level;Sensex jumps 691 pts; European mrkt opens higher

Sensex jumps 530 pts; Nifty above 24,900; metal shares in demand

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

